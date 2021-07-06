'I'm pretty sure he'll play': Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry thinks Giannis will play at some point during NBA Finals

It's the question every Bucks fan is asking headed into the NBA Finals: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play after hyperextending his left knee during the Eastern Conference Finals?

While the Greek Freak is officially listed as questionable headed into Game 1, one of the team's co-owners thinks there's a solid chance he'll play at some point during the best of seven series.

"We'll find out what happens with Giannis," Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry said on CNBC Tuesday. "But it's up to the medical staff and him as to how he's going to feel. They'll figure it out. I'm pretty sure he'll play in the series, the question is when."

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks. He missed Games 5 and 6, though the scrappy Bucks were able to win both games without him.

On Monday, the Greek Freak was listed as "doubtful" headed into Game 1. As of Tuesday afternoon's injury report, he had been officially upgraded to "questionable."

Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off at 8 p.m. on ABC.

