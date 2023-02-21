Watch Now
Free agent Meyers Leonard to sign 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks: Report

Posted at 6:13 PM, Feb 20, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Free agent Meyers Leonard is signing a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski shared the news on Twitter on Monday. Leonard, who has been out of the NBA since March 2021, last played for the Miami Heat. According to the Associated Press, in 2021, the NBA fined Leonard $50,000 after he used an anti-Semitic term.

The Bucks have been monitoring Leonard's progress for over a year after rehabilitating post-surgical nerve damage, ESPN reports. The 30-year-old has played 28 playoff games during seven seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The news comes days after Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his wrist during a game against the Chicago Bulls. The Associated Press reports Antetokounmpo was scheduled to be in New York on Monday to undergo testing and evaluation. Monday evening, Shams Charania, an NBA insider for The Atlantic, shared on Twitter that the star "avoided serious damage in his right wrist after further testing."

According to Charania, Antetokounmpo could miss some games, but the news is an "overall sigh of relief" for the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo did not participate in the All-Star Skills Challenge on Saturday in Utah. Fellow Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday filled in for him. Antetokounmpo, however, did play for 20 seconds in the All-Star Game on Sunday. His team won over Team LeBron.

The Milwaukee Bucks also submitted bids to host an NBA All-Star game in either 205 or 2026. Wojnarowski was also the first one to break the news over Twitter. Milwaukee hasn't hosted an All-Star game since 1977. The team unsuccessful submitted bids in 2022 and 2023.

Indiana will hold the 2024 game.

