Giannis Antetokounmpo out of Bulls game with wrist sprain, Bucks say

The injury occurred shortly after he broke the Bucks' career assists record. It also comes right before this weekend's All-Star game.
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lies by the basket after injuring his right wrist during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 7:51 PM, Feb 16, 2023
CHICAGO — Giannis Antetokounmpo will not return to Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls due to a right wrist sprain, the Bucks announced.

The injury occurred shortly after he broke the Bucks' career assists record. It also comes right before this weekend's All-Star game.

According to the Associated Press, while trying to block a finger roll attempt by Coby White, Giannis jammed his wrist against the stanchion and stayed down in pain before heading into the locker room.

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are set to take part in this weekend's events.

Holiday will play in the All-Star game on Sunday night, with Giannis captaining one of the teams. Giannis is supposed to take part in the celebrity game on Friday and the skills challenge on Saturday.

With Giannis now out of Thursday's game against the Bulls, it is unclear if he will be able to take part in the weekend festivities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

