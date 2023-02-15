NBA All-Star weekend: When you can watch Giannis, Jrue Holiday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The NBA All-Star weekend is almost upon us and three of our very own Milwaukee Bucks are going to be involved in the festivities!
Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are both taking part in this weekend's events.
Holiday will play in the All-Star game on Sunday night, with Giannis captaining one of the teams. Giannis will have a bit busier of a weekend, as he is taking part in the celebrity game and the skills challenge.
The celebrity game, scheduled for Friday night, is comprised of famous musicians, actors, and athletes. The honorary team captains for that game are Marquette University alumni Dwyane Wade and Utah Jazz team governor Ryan Smith.
According to the NBA, Giannis will coach Team Dwyane alongside his brothers Thanasis and Alex, and three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn.
Giannis will also be joined by his brothers for the Kia Skills Challenge, which is scheduled for Saturday night.
The skills challenge is a three-round competition with three teams of three players. After each round, teams will be awarded points.
The team with the most points after all three rounds will win the event.
Schedule of events
Friday, Feb. 17
- NBA All-Star Celebrity Game - 7 p.m. on ESPN
- Jordan Rising Stars - 9 p.m. on TNT
Saturday, Feb. 18
- NBA x HBCU Classic - 3 p.m. on TNT
- Sate Farm All-Star Saturday Night - 7 p.m. on TNT
- Kia Skills Challenge
- Starry 3-Point Contest
- AT&T Slam Dunk
Sunday, Feb. 19
- NBA G-League Next-Up Game - 3 p.m. on NBA TV
- All-Star Draft - 7:30 p.m. on TNT
- 72nd NBA All-Star Game - 8:30 p.m. on TNT
You can see the full schedule, including practices and press conferences, on the NBA website.