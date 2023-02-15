NBA All-Star weekend: When you can watch Giannis, Jrue Holiday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The NBA All-Star weekend is almost upon us and three of our very own Milwaukee Bucks are going to be involved in the festivities!

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are both taking part in this weekend's events.

Holiday will play in the All-Star game on Sunday night, with Giannis captaining one of the teams. Giannis will have a bit busier of a weekend, as he is taking part in the celebrity game and the skills challenge.

The celebrity game, scheduled for Friday night, is comprised of famous musicians, actors, and athletes. The honorary team captains for that game are Marquette University alumni Dwyane Wade and Utah Jazz team governor Ryan Smith.

According to the NBA, Giannis will coach Team Dwyane alongside his brothers Thanasis and Alex, and three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn.

Giannis will also be joined by his brothers for the Kia Skills Challenge, which is scheduled for Saturday night.

The Kia Skills Challenge participants and teams ⬇️



The skills challenge is a three-round competition with three teams of three players. After each round, teams will be awarded points.

The team with the most points after all three rounds will win the event.

Click here for information on what the skills challenges are.

Schedule of events

Friday, Feb. 17

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game - 7 p.m. on ESPN

Jordan Rising Stars - 9 p.m. on TNT

Saturday, Feb. 18

NBA x HBCU Classic - 3 p.m. on TNT

Sate Farm All-Star Saturday Night - 7 p.m. on TNT

Kia Skills Challenge Starry 3-Point Contest AT&T Slam Dunk



Sunday, Feb. 19

NBA G-League Next-Up Game - 3 p.m. on NBA TV

All-Star Draft - 7:30 p.m. on TNT

72nd NBA All-Star Game - 8:30 p.m. on TNT

You can see the full schedule, including practices and press conferences, on the NBA website.

