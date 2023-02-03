Watch Now
Jrue Holiday selected to 2023 NBA All-Star Game for the second time

Jrue Holiday will join Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 72nd NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Posted at 7:16 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 20:16:26-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been selected to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game for the second time in his career.

The team said Holiday will join Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 72nd NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 19. NBA head coaches selected the reserves for this year's game.

Holiday's previous All-Star appearance was during the 2012-13 season as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. He is the 20th player in franchise history to be named an All-Star, the Bucks said. This is the fourth time in the last five seasons that the team has had multiple players selected.

According to the Bucks, Holiday was named a reserve from the Eastern Conference along with Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) and Julius Randle (New York Knicks).

The Bucks said in a statement Friday, "In his 14th season in the NBA, Holiday is averaging 19.4 points, 7.2 assists (T-10th in NBA), 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while helping the Bucks to the second-best record in the NBA at 34-17. His scoring, assists and rebounding averages are all his highest marks in his three seasons as a Buck, while his 12 double-doubles in 40 games this season are already tied for the most he’s had in a season in his time in Milwaukee. Holiday has reached the 20-point mark 17 times this season, scoring 30+ points in four of those games, which included setting a new career-high in scoring in consecutive games on Jan. 16 (35 points) and Jan. 17 (37 points)."

