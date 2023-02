The Milwaukee Bucks submitted bids to host an NBA All-Star game in either 2025 or 2026, TMJ4 News has confirmed.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first broke the news over Twitter.

The last time Milwaukee hosted an All-Star game was in 1977.

The Bucks previously submitted unsuccessful bids to host the game in 2022 and 2023.

In 2019, NBA commissioner Adam Silver insisted that it was just a matter of when Fiserv Forum would host an All-Star game.

Indiana will hold the 2024 game.

