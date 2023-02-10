Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry in talks to sell stake in team, Browns owner interested: Report

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry is in serious talks to sell his stake in the team to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, according to The Athletic.

Shams Charania reports Lasry has been contemplating selling his stake to Haslam and Haslam Sports Group. If a deal were to be made, Haslam would join the ownership group with current co-owner Wes Edens.

American businessman/Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Haslam Sports Group are in serious talks to buy Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry's stake in the Bucks, sources tell me, @sam_amick and @eric_nehm.



Haslam is already the owner of the NFL team the Cleveland Browns and is part-owner of the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer.

Lasry and Edens bought the team from Herb Kohl in 2014 for $550 million. According to Forbes, as of October 2022, the Bucks are worth an estimated $2.3 billion.

Lasry is also co-founder and CEO of Avenue Capitol Group. His son, Alex Lasry, is a Bucks executive who previously ran for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin in 2022.

