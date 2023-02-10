Watch Now
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry in talks to sell stake in team, Browns owner interested: Report

Marc Lasry and Wes Edens bought the Bucks from Herb Kohl in 2014 for $550 million. As of 2022, Forbes estimates the team is worth $2.3 billion.
Bucks owner Marc Lasry fined by NBA for tampering.
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alberto E. Rodriguez
Bucks owner Marc Lasry fined by NBA for tampering.
Posted at 3:29 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 16:29:23-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry is in serious talks to sell his stake in the team to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, according to The Athletic.

Shams Charania reports Lasry has been contemplating selling his stake to Haslam and Haslam Sports Group. If a deal were to be made, Haslam would join the ownership group with current co-owner Wes Edens.

Haslam is already the owner of the NFL team the Cleveland Browns and is part-owner of the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer.

Lasry and Edens bought the team from Herb Kohl in 2014 for $550 million. According to Forbes, as of October 2022, the Bucks are worth an estimated $2.3 billion.

Lasry is also co-founder and CEO of Avenue Capitol Group. His son, Alex Lasry, is a Bucks executive who previously ran for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin in 2022.

TMJ4 News reached out to the Milwaukee Bucks for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News