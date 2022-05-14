Deer District watch party for Game 7 canceled

MILWAUKEE — According to the Deer District website, the watch party for game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals has been canceled.

The news comes after a violent night in Milwaukee when at least 21 people were injured in various shootings.

One of the incidents happened not far from Fiserv Forum, right after the game concluded. That shooting resulted in 17 people being injured.

It also comes after Mayor Cavalier Johnson issued a curfew in the entertainment district beginning at 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday nights.

