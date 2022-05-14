Curfew issued in Milwaukee for individuals under 21 for Saturday, Sunday nights

MILWAUKEE — Following a violent night in Milwaukee on Friday, Mayor Cavalier Johnson issued a curfew for individuals under the age of 21 for Saturday and Sunday nights.

Mayor Johnson made the announcement Saturday during a press conference after at least 20 people were shot during multiple incidents Friday.

The curfew is a part of a limited emergency order from the mayor and will go into effect at 11 p.m. in the entertainment district of the city, bordered by Vel R. Phillips Avenue on the west, N. Broadway on the east, W. McKinley Avenue/ E. Knapp Street on the north and State Street on the south.

The curfew will run from 11 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday nights.

"You can be assured that we are moving forward with every reasonable tool that we have," Johnson said.

In a press release following the conference, MPD said those exempt from the curfew are individuals who are going to work, government officials, social service workers, and credentialed members of the press acting in their official capacity.

Those who don't follow the curfew will be issued a citation.

Mayor Johnson said there will be additional police in the area, and said should additional resources be necessary, the city is ready to issue them.

During the press conference, Milwaukee police also shared details on a third shooting incident, which brings the number of shooting victims to 21.

That incident happened at 1102 N. Water Street at 10:30 p.m. One person was injured.

