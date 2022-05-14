Large police presence near Deer District following shooting after Game 6

MILWAUKEE — There is a large police presence near Deer District following the Milwaukee Bucks game Friday evening.

Milwaukee police tell TMJ4 News someone has been shot.

This is the scene near @DeerDistrict



-@MilwaukeePolice officers on scene tell me someone has been shot. pic.twitter.com/uU9JDE1DdA — Ubah Ali (@UbahDAli) May 14, 2022

TMJ4 News is on scene to gather the latest.

Our reporter who was at Deer District said there was a commotion among fans as the game ended shortly before 9:30 p.m. He witnessed fans running for cover.

Appears to be non-life threatening injuries. A man helped from the ground and loaded onto an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/4Pqw122Vx1 — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) May 14, 2022

Someone is on the ground outside bowl at the moon. pic.twitter.com/bDGyimR8WO — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) May 14, 2022

Witnesses tell TMJ4 News that they heard gunshots. Another witness said they saw a fight outside a Deer District bar.

Tiffany, who said she was shot recently, heard gunshots. Another patron said she saw a fight outside Truth Nightclub and got to the floor. pic.twitter.com/zKykWuZakO — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) May 14, 2022

Remnants of a sad ending to a fun night in Downtown Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/rpHx8apdNl — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) May 14, 2022

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is made available.

