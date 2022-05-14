Watch
Large police presence near Deer District following shooting after Game 6

Posted at 9:34 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 22:42:28-04

MILWAUKEE — There is a large police presence near Deer District following the Milwaukee Bucks game Friday evening.

Milwaukee police tell TMJ4 News someone has been shot.

TMJ4 News is on scene to gather the latest.

Our reporter who was at Deer District said there was a commotion among fans as the game ended shortly before 9:30 p.m. He witnessed fans running for cover.

Witnesses tell TMJ4 News that they heard gunshots. Another witness said they saw a fight outside a Deer District bar.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is made available.

