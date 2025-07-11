Southeast Wisconsin weather: Watching for late-day storms

A few scattered showers were slowly moving through southeast Wisconsin early Friday morning.

Most places received a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch of rain yesterday. Not much additional rain is expected this morning.

Much of Friday is trending dry for southeast Wisconsin. Temperatures will climb back into the lower 80s around Milwaukee.

However, an unsettled weather pattern is in place across the Midwest today.

The latest computer model data brings a cluster of storms into the region after 5 p.m. today.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a slight (level 2) risk of severe weather for the Milwaukee metro area and points south to the state line.

When stronger storms are possible this evening:

The strongest storms may produce damaging winds, hail, and downpours. The entire risk area also extends into northern Illinois. As storms congeal into a line, we'll get a better idea of exact placement and impact. At this point, the greatest chance for stronger storms is south of I-94 after 5 p.m. today.

Showers and storms may linger into the early morning hours Saturday.

The warmth and humidity stick around for the first half of the weekend. Highs return to the mid-80s tomorrow.

There will be plenty of dry time throughout the Saturday 4Cast. However, scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon — just as a cold front drops in from the northwest.

Full sunshine returns on Sunday. Temperatures and dew points fall by a few degrees.

Outside of a few scattered showers on Tuesday, the next best chance of rain arrives next Wednesday and Thursday.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. PM Thunderstorms Likely

High: 83

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 70

Wind: SE 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid. Scattered Showers/Storms Possible

High: 84

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny; Less Humid

High: 83

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 86

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Cloudy

High: 87

