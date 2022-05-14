17 people shot on N. Water St. Friday night, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — 17 people were shot on Water St. in downtown Milwaukee Friday night, according to Milwaukee Police.

In a media release, police say it happened just after 11:00 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of N. Water St., near E. Highland Ave. and just blocks away from Fiserv Forum, where thousands of fans attended Game 6 of the Bucks-Celtics playoff series just hours earlier.

The victims in the shootings range from 15 to 47 years of age, police say.

Ten people have been taken into custody so far, and nine guns have been recovered. All of the shooting victims are expected to survive.

This shooting happened not long after another shooting near Highland and MLK around 9 p.m. Friday, in which three people were shot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips, or use the P3 Tips App.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more information.

