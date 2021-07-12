Watch
Couple gets engaged at Deer District during Game 3 of NBA Finals

For Julianne Williams and Kendrick Perkins, Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee was much more than a Bucks game. It was the night they got engaged.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jul 12, 2021
The couple went on their first date two years ago at a Bucks game, so Kendrick thought Game 3 at the Deer District would be a perfect moment to propose.

"When we first met, I invited him to a Bucks game in Houston where we lived," Julianne says. "It was our first date. And. now we're here."

"What other year to do it than now, right?" Kendrick added.

We wish Kendrick and Julianne many more happy memories at the Deer District!

