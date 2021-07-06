Bucks fan predicted Milwaukee-Phoenix NBA Finals all the way back in 2016

The Bucks are playing for their first championship in 50 years. The Phoenix Suns have never won an NBA title. So who would have predicted this NBA Finals match-up?

Jarrett Plahmer did. The UW-Madison student sent out this prediction all the way back in 2016: "2021 NBA finals Bucks vs Suns game 7 Bucks win 123-115."

2021 NBA finals Bucks vs Suns game 7 Bucks win 123-115 — Jarrett Plahmer (@Plahm1) November 3, 2016

"There was a tweet by some Cubs fan in 2016 who predicted that Game 7, Cubs will beat the Indians, and that was 5 years prior to that," Plahmer said. "15-year-old me was sitting there and I'm like 'what can I predict in five years?' This is what I came up with."

Plahmer said he picked the Bucks because they're his favorite team, and picked the Suns because they're his second-favorite team.

Let's hope the last part of his prediction comes true as well - a Bucks win in Game 7!

