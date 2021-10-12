Watch
Morton vs. Lauer in Game 4 of NLDS between Braves, Brewers

Ashley Landis/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer (52) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 2:54 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 15:54:45-04

ATLANTA — Charlie Morton will start on three days’ rest for the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NL Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Morton will be looking to give the Braves a clinching victory in the best-of-five series. He’ll be opposed by Milwaukee left-hander Eric Lauer, who is set to make his first appearance of this postseason.

Lauer went 7-5 with a 3.19 ERA in 24 appearances during the regular season, including 20 starts. Morton worked into the seventh inning on Friday, throwing 85 pitches in a 2-1 loss to the Brewers in Game 1.

