MILWAUKEE - Following two blockbuster acquisitions Thursday, Milwaukee Brewers fans are pumped for Opening Day.

"I think it's awesome. I think it's we're kind of just flipping the on switch yah know really being serious about winning and having a winning culture in Milwaukee, which is kind of cool," said Anthony Rosenthal, Milwaukee.

Signing free agent Lorenzo Cain and acquiring Christian Yelich for the outfield seems to have fans coming out of hibernation with opinions.

"I don't know much about the Yelich that they traded for, but I know bringing Lorenzo Cain back is nice. I was a big fan of him before he got traded," said Anthony Scherg, Sheboygan.

"I'm happy, little sad to lose Brinson, but everything else is going to be great. I just feel it," said Kim Kasperek, Franklin.

The Brewers re-introduced Cain to Milwaukee Friday, where he got his career started.

"I think it's all terrific. The Brewers are a great organization and they're going to produce a winning team," said Joel Lee, Milwaukee.

"My husband says it's great so I'm excited. He knows more than I do so gives us something to look forward to this year," said Sarah Reuter, Brookfield.

These changes have many fans optimistic more moves are ahead.

"It be kind of cool to get like Yu Darvish like good ace maybe Jake Arrieta," Rosenthal said.

"I think the outfield and the infield looks pretty good. I know they need a second baseman, but definitely some pitching," Scherg said.

Both new Brewers will be at Fan Fest Sunday.