Hot diggity-dog!

Among the many concerns over this week's "sausage-gate" surrounding the Racing Sausages' sponsorship deal at Miller Park was the worry among some Brewers fans that hot dogs would no longer be on the menu - or a part of the famous sausage race.

Klement's is no longer the official supplier, making way for Johnsonville -- but the new sponsor doesn't make hot dogs.

What would happen to the hot dog mascot during the popular race, and even more concerning, what's a baseball game without a hot dog?

No need to worry. A Johnsonville spokesperson confirmed Thursday that not only will hot dogs still be on the menu at Miller Park — the hot dog will also still be a part of the big race.

Officials say they’re not sure who will supply the dogs, but they’ll be there.

Now back to your regularly scheduled competition to determine who’s more local, Klement’s or Johnsonville.