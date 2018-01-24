4 times the Klement's Famous Racing Sausages made us smile

It was announced Monday that the Milwaukee Brewers are no longer continuing their contract with Klement's Famous Racing Sausages.

The famous sausages will still serve as mascots, but Klement's Sausages will no longer sponsor them. The announcement ends a quarter-century partnership. In honor of the end of the Klement's Sausages, we listed 4 times the sausages made us smile.

1.Trips and Falls

Actually, a lot of trips and falls.

It turns out running in a sausage suit is much harder than it looks.

2. The Annual Brat Relay Race

For 15 years annually the sausages delivered the first brat of the season from Klement's to Miller Park. Where will the first Brat come from now?

3. Racing Through TODAY'S TMJ4's Studio

Back in 2015, here at TODAY'S TMJ4 we had the pleasure of hosting the Racing Sausages.

4. That one time the Chorizo took off running the wrong way

Again, running in a sausage suit is apparently very hard.