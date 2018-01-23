Report: Klement's dropped as sponsor of Milwaukee Brewers' Racing Sausages

For the first time in a quarter century, the Milwaukee Brewers' racing sausages won't have their longtime sponsor.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Klement's Sausage and the Brewers have backed out of their longtime partnership with the fan favorite activity.

"This spring we entered into our regular contract negotiations with the Brewers — just as we have done many times over the past 25-plus years," Klement's Sausage CEO Tom Danneker told the newspaper.

"Unfortunately, the Brewers abruptly and without explanation cut off our negotiations. To our surprise, weeks later the Brewers informed us that they signed with another undisclosed company, and we would not have the opportunity to match the deal or negotiate."

The Brewers did not offer an initial comment to the report.