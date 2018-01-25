Milwaukee Brewers acquire Christian Yelich from Miami Marlins

Yelich is considered a rising star in Major League Baseball, with a career average of .290 after five seasons in the majors, and his .299 average over the past two seasons is fourth best among MLB center fielders, trailing only Mike Trout, Charlie Blackmon and Mookie Betts (via ESPN stats and info).
Yelich is also a prolific fielder. He won the Golden Glove award after the 2014 season, and has been the 27th best outfielder over the past four years, according to Fangraphs.com
However, the biggest value from Yelich comes with his contract. He has five years of control and is only owed 58 million dollars over that span.
Including a club option, Yelich is under control for five more years at total price of $58.25 million. #Brewers obviously believe in him bigtime to blow up the top of their farm system.
Though, some of the general public is concerned about the haul of prospects it took to get him. Brinson (18) and Harrison (75) both are ranked inside baseball's top 100 prospects, according to Baseball America, and overall, the Brewers will be surrendering the 1st, 6th and 14th best prospects in their system.
Despite that, most evaluators are viewing this trade as a win for the Brewers.
David Stearns doing a heck of a job in Milwaukee as Brewers get Yelich. Central is going to be real interesting again.
The 31-year-old Cain is coming off a season where he batted .300 with 15 home runs, 49 RBI and 26 stolen bases. He was an all-star in 2015 and has a career .290 average over his 8-year career with the Royals.
Cain's presence would certainly bolster an outfield that already features Yelich, Ryan Braun, Keon Broxton, Brett Phillips and the resurgent Domingo Santana.
