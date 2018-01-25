Milwaukee Brewers acquire Christian Yelich from Miami Marlins

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired Miami Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

"I'm just excited for the fresh start and new opportunity, and being part of the Brewers," Yelich said.

Milwaukee gave up four prospects for Miami's outfielder.

The #Brewers have acquired OF Christian Yelich from Miami in exchange for OF Lewis Brinson, OF Monte Harrison, INF Isan Diaz and RHP Jordan Yamamoto. pic.twitter.com/1Cni0JA67B — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 25, 2018

Yelich is considered a rising star in Major League Baseball, with a career average of .290 after five seasons in the majors, and his .299 average over the past two seasons is fourth best among MLB center fielders, trailing only Mike Trout, Charlie Blackmon and Mookie Betts (via ESPN stats and info).

Yelich is also a prolific fielder. He won the Golden Glove award after the 2014 season, and has been the 27th best outfielder over the past four years, according to Fangraphs.com

However, the biggest value from Yelich comes with his contract. He has five years of control and is only owed 58 million dollars over that span.

Including a club option, Yelich is under control for five more years at total price of $58.25 million. #Brewers obviously believe in him bigtime to blow up the top of their farm system. — Tom (@Haudricourt) January 25, 2018

Though, some of the general public is concerned about the haul of prospects it took to get him. Brinson (18) and Harrison (75) both are ranked inside baseball's top 100 prospects, according to Baseball America, and overall, the Brewers will be surrendering the 1st, 6th and 14th best prospects in their system.

Despite that, most evaluators are viewing this trade as a win for the Brewers.

David Stearns doing a heck of a job in Milwaukee as Brewers get Yelich. Central is going to be real interesting again. — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) January 25, 2018

And there’s your big splash before #Brewers On Deck https://t.co/ojbw7YtjWp — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) January 25, 2018

Some other good news for Brewers fans, their offseason might just be getting started.

Acquisition of Yelich does NOT necessarily rule out the #Brewers on free-agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain. Brewers have been on Cain the entire off-season, and might be plotting a major push. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 25, 2018

Jon Heyman said Cain currently has four offers on the table and did not rule out the Brewers.

lorenzo cain is believed to have received several 4-year offers at this point. unclear exactly when his call is coming though he has narrowed the field. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 25, 2018

The 31-year-old Cain is coming off a season where he batted .300 with 15 home runs, 49 RBI and 26 stolen bases. He was an all-star in 2015 and has a career .290 average over his 8-year career with the Royals.

Cain's presence would certainly bolster an outfield that already features Yelich, Ryan Braun, Keon Broxton, Brett Phillips and the resurgent Domingo Santana.

Check back often for updates on this developing story.