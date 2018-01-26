Report: Brewers sign outfielder Lorenzo Cain

The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly signed free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain.

Lorenzo Cain has agreed on a 5-year, $80M deal with the #Brewers, source says. It’s the biggest free agent contract of the offseason. The deal includes no-trade protection and significant award bonuses. Milwaukee building a super outfield with addition of Yelich and Cain. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) January 26, 2018

The deal is for 5 years, $80 million dollars and includes full no-trade protection and significant award bonuses, according to Jerry Crasnick. It's also the biggest contract signed by any player this winter and largest free agent contract in franchise history.

The 31-year-old Cain is coming off a season where he batted .300 with 15 home runs, 49 RBI and 26 stolen bases. He was an all-star in 2015 and has a career .290 average over his 8-year career with the Royals.

Cain played in Milwaukee for one year in 2010 before playing seven seasons with the Kansas City Royals, where he won a World Series in 2015.

Cain's presence bolsters an outfield that already features the newly acquired Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun, Keon Broxton, Brett Phillips and the resurgent Domingo Santana.

And that newly acquired outfield depth could allow them to explore the trade market further.

