Report: Brewers sign outfielder Lorenzo Cain

6:31 PM, Jan 25, 2018
38 mins ago
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly signed free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain. 

The deal is for 5 years, $80 million dollars and includes full no-trade protection and significant award bonuses, according to Jerry Crasnick. It's also the biggest contract signed by any player this winter and largest free agent contract in franchise history. 

The 31-year-old Cain is coming off a season where he batted .300 with 15 home runs, 49 RBI and 26 stolen bases. He was an all-star in 2015 and has a career .290 average over his 8-year career with the Royals.

Cain played in Milwaukee for one year in 2010 before playing seven seasons with the Kansas City Royals, where he won a World Series in 2015. 

Cain's presence bolsters an outfield that already features the newly acquired Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun, Keon Broxton, Brett Phillips and the resurgent Domingo Santana.

And that newly acquired outfield depth could allow them to explore the trade market further. 

Cain played in Milwaukee for one year in 2010 before playing seven seasons with the Kansas City Royals, where he won a World Series in 2015. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top