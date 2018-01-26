Klement's Sausage to give away year's supply of sausage after Brewers' snub

Klement's Sausage is returning the love their fans gave them following being dropped as the Milwaukee Brewers' official sausage provider.

The company announced on their Facebook page that they would be giving a year's supply of sausage to one fan who liked the post and tagged a friend that they were excited to grill with in the comments section.

They will be announcing the winner of the contest Jan. 29 at 9 a.m.

In a Facebook post two days ago, Klement's had harsh words for the Brewers.

"It's not surprising that the Brewers chose to go with a national brand over the hometown company. While we valued our 25-year partnership with the Brewers, we're proud to still be the hometown sausage company with a focus on quality over quantity. We will continue to literally hit it out of the park for our loyal customers," the statement read.

The Brewers announced Johnsonville would become the official sausage provider of the team Thursday.

Throughout their 25 year partnership, Klement's helped develop the Famous Racing Sausages and was named the best food available at Miller Park in the 2017 season by Sports Illustrated.

