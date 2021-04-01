Watch
Milwaukee Brewers come from behind to beat Twins 6-5 in 10 innings

Lorenzo Cain scored the winning run in the 10th after Travis Shaw sparked a ninth-inning comeback as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.
Posted at 5:59 PM, Apr 01, 2021
Cain opened the bottom of the 10th inning on second base, moved to third when Omar Narváez singled to right and scored on Orlando Arcia's infield bouncer.

Travis Shaw hit a two-run, two-out double to cap the Brewers' three-run, game-tying rally in the ninth inning.

Twins closer Alex Colomé blew the save, giving up three unearned runs in his debut with the team.

