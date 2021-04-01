American Family Field welcomes back fans in Brewers home opener [PHOTOS]

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Brewers fans excited to go inside the stadium for Opening Day. James Groh

Brewers fans excited to go inside the stadium for Opening Day. James Groh

Home opener at American Family Field. RYAN JENKINS/TMJ4

Brewers fans excited to go inside the stadium for Opening Day. James Groh

Brewers fans excited to go inside the stadium for Opening Day. James Groh

Opening Day at American Family Field TMJ4 News

Opening Day at American Family Field TMJ4 News

Opening Day at American Family Field TMJ4 News

Brewers fans excited to go inside the stadium for Opening Day. James Groh

TMJ4

Prev 1 / Ad Next