Biggest changes at American Family Field this Brewers season

MILWAUKEE — Brewers fans should expect some changes at home games this season.

The biggest change at American Family Field is that the ballpark will be entirely cashless.

Customers will have to use their MLB Ballpark App to order food, drinks and other items. And they will use that same app to provide tickets to access the ball park and pre-paid parking.

Other changes include:

Bags, no larger than 9” x 5” x 2”, will be allowed. Exceptions will be made for diaper bags and medically necessary bags.

All fans, ages two and older, must always wear a facial covering over nose and mouth except while actively eating and drinking in their designated seating pods. No exceptions will be made to the mask requirement, according to the Brewers.

Fans must socially distance themselves at all times, and as such, are encouraged to enjoy the game from their seating pod with the exception of visiting concessions, one of the Team Stores, or the restroom.

Tailgating will not be permitted.

Fans feeling ill, who have had close contact with a COVID-19 positive person or are awaiting test results will not be permitted to enter the stadium.

The Brewers announced on March 4 they had created a COVID-19 plan with the Milwaukee Health Department, allowing 25 percent capacity or 11,000-12,000 fans at the ballpark.

The plan also includes a shuttle service to and from local bars and restaurants on game days.

The latest information can be found on the team's website.

