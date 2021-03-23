These Milwaukee businesses can run shuttles between Am Fam Field for the 2021 season

MILWAUKEE — Twenty-two bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have the green light to run shuttles to and from American Family Field and their businesses during the 2021 baseball season.

All businesses running the shuttles during game day are required to have their COVID-19 plan approved by the City of Milwaukee. So far, plans for 22 businesses running shuttles have been approved.

TMJ4 News has compiled a list of the businesses below.

There are some rules for the shuttles, developed between the city health department and the Brewers: Capacity is maxed at 50 percent; every other seat will remain empty unless in the same group; masks and seating are required; full-sized buses must have an attendant to ensure compliance; regular sanitation; windows should remain open depending on weather; contactless entry; and riders must be informed of the rules before boarding.

According to the Brewers' COVID-19 plan approved by the city, 11,000-12,000 fans will be spread throughout the stadium seats on Opening Day.

The Brewers submitted a nearly 400-page plan to the city’s health department asking for 35 percent capacity. Health leaders and the team’s front office found a compromise at 25 percent. The shuttle rules are a part of that approved plan.

The bars and restaurants approved for shuttling to the Brew Crew's home field are:

O'lydia's at 338 S 1st St

Camp Bar at their Camp Tosa location at 6600 W North Avenue

Jacks American Pub at 1323 E Brady St

Brat House at 1013 N Old World Third St (MLK Blvd)

Brat House at 4022 N Oakland Ave

J&B's Blue Ribbon at 5230 W Bluemound

Finn and Feather at 4060 W Loomis Rd

Flappers at 7527 W Becher Street

Brewski's at 304 N 76th St

Steny's at 800 S 2nd St

Ambassador Hotel at 2308 W Wisconsin Ave

McGinn's at 5901 W Bluemound Road

Kelly's Bleachers at 5218 W Bluemound

Saz's State House at 5539 W State St

Fat Daddy's at 120 W National Ave

Steve's on Bluemound at 5841 W Bluemound

Dugout 54 at 5328 W Bluemound

Who's on Third at 1007 N Old World Third St

Oak Barrel Public House at 1033 N Old World Third

Third St Tavern at 1110 N Old World Third St

Rounding Third- Encompass Limo at 6317 W Bluemound Rd

Liquid Johnny's- Encompass Limo at 540 S 76th St, Milwaukee

