Watch
SportsBaseballMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Injury will prevent Suter from pitching for Brewers in NLDS

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell is seen at a practice for the Game 1 of the NLDS baseball game Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Brewers plays the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
NLDS Braves Brewers Baseball
Posted at 11:45 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 12:45:57-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brent Suter will miss the National League Division Series with a right oblique strain.

It's another setback for a bullpen already missing setup man Devin Williams, who punched a wall and broke his throwing hand the night the Brewers clinched the NL Central title.

The Atlanta Braves also released their NLDS roster ahead of Friday's series opener.

The Braves' bullpen won't have Chris Martin or Richard Rodriguez.

Atlanta has five starting pitchers on the roster.

The Braves also added speedy outfielder Terrance Gore, a pinch-running specialist who last played in the major leagues for the Dodgers last year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku