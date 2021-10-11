Freddy Peralta takes to the mound for Game 3 of the NLDS Monday

ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers will start Freddy Peralta against Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson in Game 3 of the NL Division Series.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell's decision to start Peralta was an easy choice.

The best-of-five series is tied at one game apiece.

This will be Peralta's first postseason start.

Anderson is 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA in four postseason games.

Each pitcher has returned from stints on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

A highlight for Anderson this season came when he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of a 5-1 win at Milwaukee on May 15.

First pitch of Game 3 will be 12:07 p.m. Monday.

