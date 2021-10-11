Freddy Peralta takes to the mound for Game 3 of the NLDS Monday

ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers will start Freddy Peralta against Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson in Game 3 of the NL Division Series.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell's decision to start Peralta was an easy choice.
The best-of-five series is tied at one game apiece.
This will be Peralta's first postseason start.
Anderson is 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA in four postseason games.
Each pitcher has returned from stints on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
A highlight for Anderson this season came when he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of a 5-1 win at Milwaukee on May 15.
First pitch of Game 3 will be 12:07 p.m. Monday.