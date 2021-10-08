Final preparations underway for Game 1 of NLDS, Brewers v. Braves at American Family Field

MILWAUKEE — Final preparations are being made for the Milwaukee Brewers run in the post season. The Brew Crew will take on the Atlanta Braves starting Friday afternoon in Game 1 of the National League Division Series (NLDS) at American Family Field.

NLDS merchandise has arrived at the Brewers team store at American Family Field. Featuring the logos of both teams, fans were in stocking up on merchandise Thursday evening. Rita Segerson picked up several items and believes the Brew Crew is going to take this season to the World Series. “We got a solid team, a very solid team,” Segerson says.

TMJ4

TMJ4

At Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Thursday, Braves fans from Atlanta were arriving in Wisconsin. Braves fan Butch Carter and his wife Kimberly are going to the first 2 games at AmFam Field. Carter says, “hopefully we get to check out the city. Heard great things and get a little flavor of Milwaukee.”

Marching Bands from Greenfield and Rufus King High Schools will be entertaining fans in the parking lot when they open at 12:30. Gates to American Family Field will open at 1:10. Check out the stadium’s bag policy and more game day info here on their website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip