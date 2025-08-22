MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — FEMA representatives spent time assessing damage from historic flooding that hit Milwaukee area neighborhoods nearly two weeks ago, getting a firsthand look at the destruction with help from affected homeowners.

Christine Stamper welcomed the federal officials to her Menomonee Falls home, where her basement suffered water damage during the flooding.

"I thought it was very good," Stamper said.

Stamper lost mattresses and carpet in the flooding. She got the chance to tell FEMA officials about the destruction facing not only her, but also her neighbors.

"Especially for people that had a lot worse than other people. So it was good to know that maybe they'll get something to replenish what they've lost," Stamper said.

In neighborhoods where piles of what's now garbage can still be seen, other residents expressed similar sentiments about FEMA's presence.

FEMA speaks with homeowners, assesses flood damage in Southeastern Wisconsin

However, some TMJ4 spoke with some who felt FEMA should have been here sooner.

"There's a week late and a dollar short," said Robert Lyda, a Milwaukee flood victim.

FEMA officials asked questions about how much water accumulated, whether insurance covered any damage, where water came from and what was lost among others.

The big question remains when some of these residents could see FEMA assistance.

Wisconsin Emergency Management joined FEMA on the visit.

Both agencies are expected to continue assessments through the weekend and then provide a recommendation to Gov. Tony Evers on whether to make a disaster declaration.

If Governor Evers makes the disaster declaration, the process moves forward to the White House.

"Ultimately, it's the president who approves or denies the declaration," said Greg Engle, administrator of Wisconsin Emergency Management.

For now, even just having officials in the area represents a step in the right direction for some neighbors, providing "peace of mind," according to Stamper.

Stamper hopes those impacted the most will see relief sooner rather than later.

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

