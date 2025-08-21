FEMA arrives in flood-ravaged Milwaukee neighborhoods as residents express frustration over delayed response

MILWAUKEE — More than a week after devastating floods hit Milwaukee's north side, FEMA teams have finally arrived to assess damage and distribute emergency supplies, but for many residents, the help feels too little, too late.

Flood damage in Milwaukee County is already in the tens of millions of dollars. FEMA teams are now surveying neighborhoods to decide if the President will declare a federal disaster.

"There's a week late and a dollar short," said Robert Lyda, a flood victim.

Cars lined the block as families waited for bleach, gloves, and mops — basic supplies to fight mold and mud. For many, this distribution feels like survival after days with no help and no other options.

"Everything mostly is gone," said Earma Perkins, another flood victim.

"I still have no hot water, my water heater's gone," said Joi Kern, who also lost belongings in the flood.

When asked if she felt like the city or federal government had helped during this disaster, resident Rose Marie responded with a firm "NO!"

Veteran lost wife and home in span of weeks

Veteran Mike Gilbert lost his wife in July and lost his home in the flood. He was trapped in his home and barely made it out alive. He says words like "process" and "timeline" don't mean much when residents have been cleaning, hauling, and grieving for a week and a half without any real aid.

"Where the hell's our governor, where are our alderpeople, where's the mayor? I don't see them walking around the street talking to people," Gilbert said.

With garbage still piled at the curb, he feels forgotten and is leaning on neighbors for strength.

"Absolutely! If I didn't have good friends and neighbors, I don't know what I'd do," Gilbert said when asked if he felt alone through the disaster.

"They're finally coming now? Where were they last week?" Gilbert said.

Residents want action, not assessments

Despite the frustration, some residents remain hopeful that federal assistance will make a difference.

"I'm hoping that they help," said Rose Marie.

"I'd like for them to give me at least something back that I've lost," Perkins said.

When asked if FEMA could have arrived sooner, Lyda said, "Yea, if there gonna come at all…"

Gilbert emphasized the need for swift action: "Whatever they do, do it quickly, don't wait 6, 8, 9, 10 months."

For residents I spoke to, the message was clear: Stop counting what was lost, and start helping people rebuild.

