Milwaukee flood victim's home foundation crumbles, family hopes for FEMA help for west-side damage

A week after devastating flooding hit Milwaukee's west side, Bob Keefe still can't fathom what happened to his home.

"I came back here and I couldn't believe it," said Keefe.

READ ALSO: Here’s what you should know as FEMA begins damage assessments in Wisconsin after historic floods

The foundation of Keefe's west-side Milwaukee home is crumbling, and the basement is gone.

"It's kind of shock," said Keefe.

Ever since the flooding, Keefe has been displaced from his home and unable to go inside.

"Everything caved in, had no idea, it's shifted the foundation of the house, making the house not safe to stand in, to live in, haven't been able to get clothes out, furniture out," said Kelly Keefe, Bob's daughter.

He's staying with his daughter Kelly as they try to figure out next steps, like so many others in his neighborhood.

"We're praying for FEMA just like so many people here in Milwaukee are and we're hoping to be able to save the house for my dad to have a place to live," said Kelly Keefe.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency made its first stops around flood damaged areas on Thursday.

With little help from insurance, Kelly and Bob are holding out hope future federal assistance will come through.

"I'm just hoping that they will see the true value of Milwaukee and the true devastation of Milwaukee to approve funding for repairs for rebuilding," said Kelly Keefe.

"It will take a while, we understand that, but these are homes and multigenerational homes for some of these on the street and right now there's a lot of people displaced and we really, unfortunately need help," said Kelly Keefe.

In the meantime, they've started a GoFundMe for Bob as he continues cleaning up.

"All I can say is I don't want to be a burden on Kelly or her daughter and even if I had a little help with lodging somewhere that would be a big help," said Keefe.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error