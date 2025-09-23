'Every time it rains, we are very scared,': Waukesha neighborhood says street keeps flooding

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha neighborhood experienced flooding for the third time in three months Monday night, forcing residents to evacuate as water levels reached up to 4 feet in the street.

The Hunter Road area near Minooka Park has now flooded on July 11, during major August flooding, and again Monday evening during a thunderstorm. Residents say they didn't wait to evacuate this time after learning from the devastating August floods.

"I grabbed the baby, I grabbed our bag, and we threw everything in the car, and we backed up, and we were probably driving in 2 or 3 feet of water," Alexis Juno said.

Kaitlyn Maruszewski said a neighbor drove his truck through water that reached the top of his hood to help evacuate her family and dog to safety.

During the August flooding, water filled Maruszewski's basement and part of her first floor, along with her neighbors' homes. The fire department rescued Juno and her husband by boat that night.

TMJ4 Alexis Juno was evacuated when she was pregnant in August and she self-evacuated Monday night with her newborn.

The recurring floods have left residents on edge every time it rains.

"Every time it rains, we are very scared. I was like shaking," Maruszewski said.

"We can't keep sitting in our house being scared every time it rains, staring out the window waiting for it to flood again. We need this to be solved," Juno said.

TMJ4 Kaitlyn Maruszewski says her neighbor had to drive through water up to the hood of his Ram Truck in order to rescue her family on September 22, 2025.

Neighbors reported the flooding issue to the city after the July incident. The city has hired a stormwater and flood mitigation consultant to determine the cause of the recurring floods. Officials say sewers might need to be upgraded if that turns out to be the problem, but they won't have answers until mid-November.

"We need answers now because it is supposed to keep raining this week," Juno said.

"We need to fix it. Every time it rains, I don't want to go through this," Maruszewski said.

