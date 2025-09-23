Waukesha neighbors frustrated over repeated flooding on Hunter Road

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Neighbors in Waukesha are sharing their frustration over drainage issues after the area experienced more flooding on Monday.

Videos from Tony Maruszewski's front yard show the dramatic change in water levels during flash flooding on Hunter Road. The two videos were taken just 8 minutes apart, showing how quickly the waters rose.

Neighbors said this was the third time in the past 3 months that the waters rose all the way up toward the garage. Maruszewski insists something is wrong with the drainage in the area.

"After last month, every time it rains, like we don't sleep, it's so — we're always nervous when it rains now," said Tony Maruszewski, who lives on Hunter Road.

Flash flooding also impacted other parts of the city Monday night. Luckily, Maruszewski's home didn't sustain any major damage.

Neighbors just hope the city will take a closer look at the drainage issues.

