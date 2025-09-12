Waukesha homeowners warned city of drainage issues before they had to be evacuated

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha neighborhood that experienced severe flooding last month is now under city review as residents question whether poor stormwater management contributed to the disaster.

The people living on Hunter Road by Minooka Park watched their homes and cars go underwater during August flooding.

"We just used the truck and came through this area here, and you can kind of see, drove up this hill and out," said Nikki Falk, describing how she and her husband drove through their lawn and their neighbors yard to escape their flooded street.

Her neighbor Jerry Breske wasn't as fortunate and had to be rescued by boat from his home.

Photo provided The fire department uses a boat to rescue of Jerry Breske's family on August 9, 2025.

"The firefighters said it was time to go," Breske said.

Breske's car was completely submerged with the lights still on. His home sustained significant damage.

"Eight inches of water on the first level, so complete basement fill. And then 8 inches of water on the first floor," Breske said.

Residents say they had warned the city about flooding concerns just one month earlier on July 11 after a rain storm.

Photo provided Street flooding in July, a month before the major floods.

"It had only rained for 45 minutes, and we had only like an inch or so of rain that day," Falk said about the July incident that left the street and sidewalks flooded.

The city confirmed there are concerns about the neighborhood's stormwater management system and is moving forward with a review and analysis to determine why the area flooded.

While Falk appreciates the city's investigation, she says the lack of answers makes it difficult to move forward with repairs.

"We could try to start rebuilding, but what if it happens again. What if it is an issue that consistently persists, and then we are in the same boat?" Falk said.

The city has not provided a timeline for completing the stormwater management review.

