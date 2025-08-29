NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Six months after a routine tonsillectomy led to life-threatening complications, Liam Klaver faces new challenges as he returns to 7th grade. Liam's return to school in Muskego looks very different this year. The 12-year-old enters 7th grade with surgery scars, a feeding tube, and restrictions that will likely follow him for the rest of his life.

TMJ4 Ashleigh and Liam Klaver

"Just wanting to get back to being a normal kid. Doing everything I could before," Liam said.

TMJ4 Liam Klaver, 12

Six months after a routine tonsillectomy that kept him in the hospital for 76 days, Liam has made remarkable progress. But the New Berlin boy still faces significant challenges. During the procedure, his carotid artery was accidentally nicked, leading to severe complications. It was discovered a couple of days after Liam returned home. At first, he could not talk or swallow. He has made progress, but still has hurdles.

Photo provided Liam Klaver

"Eating, I can't wait to start eating normal food again," Liam said, referring to the feeding tube he now relies on for nutrition.

Photo provided Liam Klaver in the pediatric ICU.

While doctors expect some abilities, like running, to return over time, they've delivered difficult news about his favorite sport. Liam will never be able to play lacrosse with a team again.

READ ALSO: Routine tonsil surgery turned into more than 54 days in ICU for New Berlin boy

"Pretty much," Liam confirmed when asked if he would never play again.

Photo provided Liam Klaver in his hospital bed recovering from six surgeries in just two months.

His mother, Ashleigh Klaver, explained the extensive restrictions her son now faces.

Watch: 12-year-old returns to Muskego school with feeding tube after tonsil surgery nearly took his life

12-year-old returns to Muskego school with feeding tube after tonsil surgery nearly took his life

"Lacrosse, football, roller coasters, go karts, it is kind of out of the picture for him. They don't want his neck to jerk to the side or back," she said.

Photo provided Ashleigh Klaver and Liam, 11, together in his hospital room on Mother's Day.

The road to recovery has been long and difficult. Liam was primarily in the ICU, undergoing multiple surgeries after developing blood clots and bleeding complications.

"They had to go further down and still had to go further down," Liam explained about how they cut into his throat trying to save Liam.

TMJ4 Ashleigh Klaver hugs her son Liam, 12.

Many community members have followed Liam's journey since TMJ4 News first reported his story. When asked what she would want people to know, Ashleigh became emotional.

"Thank you, thank you for all the support. Really," she said through tears.

The family continues to maintain a GoFundMe to help with Liam's medical bills. They are also hoping to find a non-contact lacrosse club that would allow Liam to participate in the sport he loves safely.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip