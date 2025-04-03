NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A New Berlin boy went to the hospital for a routine tonsillectomy and ended up in a coma.

Photo provided Liam Klaver in the pediatric ICU.

“He's having to learn to eat again, to speak, to walk, to talk,” said his grandmother Tanya Coye.

Liam Klaver's family had planned a low-key spring break because their 11-year-old needed his tonsil out. His parents scheduled what they thought would be an easy outpatient surgery. They planned it so Liam could get back to playing lacrosse, his favorite sport, as soon as possible.

Photo provided Liam Klaver in a coma in the pediatric ICU.

"He got his tonsils out on St. Paddy's Day, the 17th,” “said Tanya. “Three days later, he was throwing up blood."

Watch: New Berlin boy in coma after routine tonsil surgery

New Berlin boy in coma after routine tonsil surgery

Liam's parents, Ashleigh and Dan Klaver, who are currently with him at the hospital, spoke to TMJ4 News by phone. They said at first they thought he was having some minor post-surgery issues.

TMJ4 David and Tanya Coye, Liam's grandparents

“All of a sudden it's like, 'Oh my gosh, this is a complication here,’” said David Coye, Liam’s grandpa “This is pretty serious because he is bleeding from his carotid artery.'"

photo provided Liam Klaver

His mom said Liam went into cardiac arrest for nearly 10 minutes during surgery. Although doctors were able to save him, they had to put him into a medically induced coma for 10 days. Now he has to learn to eat, walk, and talk again.

Photo provided Liam Klaver in his hospital bed in a coma.

“Right now, he can do thumbs up, thumbs down, and give you a squeeze,” said Tanya.

Liam is expected to recover, but likely has another surgery ahead of him since doctors found a blood clot in his artery. His grandparents hope he is playing lacrosse again in no time.

Photo provided Liam Klaver

"That is what he needs to be is 11 year 11-year-old kid again,” said David.

The family has a GoFundMe page.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip