Youngest victim of Waukesha parade tragedy, Jackson Sparks, remembered at funeral service

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Hundreds of people, many of them dressed in baseball jerseys, gathered to remember the youngest victim of the Waukesha Parade tragedy.

A visitation and funeral for 8-year-old Jackson Sparks was held at Brooklife Church Thursday evening. Sparks was one of six people killed when a man drove his car onto the Waukesha Christmas parade route.

Jackson was a huge baseball fan and the movement #jerseysforjackson has been trending on social media. While Friday is the jersey day around Southeastern Wisconsin, many players on the Carroll University baseball team showed up at today’s service in their jerseys.

TMJ4 Carroll University baseball team

“Even though we personally don’t know them, we’re all still from Waukesha and we are all going to support each other regardless,” said player Justin Baker.

A family friend who attended the service told TMJ4 News that the baseball theme and support could be felt as soon as you walked in.

“All the friends and families flowers, plaques with his jersey in it. Big baseball that all the Blazers are signing,” said Shannon Lazcano.

The entire community, but especially the baseball community, has wrapped their arms around this family.

“That just shows what sports can do for not even the individual but creating a community as a whole,” said Baker.

The family will hold a private burial for Jackson on Friday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip