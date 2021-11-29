Waukesha parade suspect, Darrell Brooks, charged with sixth intentional homicide count

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Christmas parade suspect, Darrell Brooks, has been charged with the expected sixth intentional homicide count on Monday.

The sixth charge was filed following the death of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks.

Wisconsin prosecutors initially charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into the Christmas parade.

Brooks made his initial court appearance Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Authorities say over 60 people were injured, including many children.

Conviction on first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence. The cash bail for Brooks has been set for $5 million dollars.

