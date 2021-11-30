Sports radio veteran Bill Michaels takes show remote to raise money for Waukesha victims

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A well-known sports radio host is using his platform to help those affected by the tragic events in Waukesha.

“We’re out here today raising funds. For the victims, their families, and those in need down here,” said Bill Michaels on ‘The Bill Michaels Show’ Tuesday.

Along Main Street in Downtown Waukesha, his calls for donations were heard in the streets.

From inside Nice Ash Cigar Bar, the veteran sports talk radio host, also known as The Big Unit, was doing what he known for, but just not sticking to sports.

"We’re raising awareness around the rest of the state about Waukesha and hopefully raising some funds for the families and victims and such,” Michaels said.

The remote broadcast encourages people to donate to the Waukesha Foundation Fund. Michaels said he was even on his way to the Christmas parade on Nov. 21st.

"We were actually on our way down here after the Packers post-game show. We were going to come here and that’s when I noticed people started to post something has gone awry,” he recalled.

Live on his show, donors stepped up to the plate.

"...But a box of cigars... what’s that? You will take it? Well, that has gone then! We got somebody on site that is throwing in the 100 bucks. So, there you go,” Michaels said during one interaction.

His cause was well received by those passing by as well.

"This is something I certainly admire that he’d be willing to come here,” said Richard Yelmons.

Michaels said it was important to do what he could to help, which is what he knows best: sports talk radio for a worthy cause.

"This is one of those situations where people say ‘thoughts and prayers’ which is great, but you just need to do something. So, when people ask why do this. I say, because we need to,” Michaels said.

