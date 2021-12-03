Racine Co. launches donation drive for victims, families of Waukesha parade tragedy

RACINE — Help continues to pour in to assist the victims and families impacted by the deadly Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

On Friday, Racine County officials announced they are launching a donation drive to help victims and their families. When the drive is concluded, donations will be given to the United for Waukesha Community Fund, the primary fundraiser in the community.

Donations are being accepted via PayPal. The drive ends Monday, Dec. 20.

“My heart is heavy for the Waukesha County community following the tragic events of the Christmas parade,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a statement.

“Our neighbors need our support, and I believe Racine County is ready to answer that call. I hope we can show our tremendous spirit of giving during this holiday season by helping those in need," Delagrave said.

Click here to donate to the drive.

