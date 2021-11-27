Proceeds from Ingleside Hotel Christmas Light Display to benefit United for Waukesha Community Fund

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — It’s a winter wonderland outside the Ingleside Hotel now that the 25th annual Country Christmas holiday light display has returned.

"Country Christmas is just all about families, and memories, and tradition," said Ingleside Hotel general manager Jesse Wilder.

The mile-long drive-through trail features more than a million lights festively displayed along the route. It has something for everyone to enjoy.

"I really liked the penguins with the light outside and I also liked the Christmas tree, "said Connor Yahr.

"I liked the light show," said Brekken Sloan

This opening weekend means a lot more this year. For the next three days, the hotel will be donating $5 for every car that drives through the display to help those affected by the Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha.

"It’s really tragic what happened and I feel great to do my part in contributing knowing that part of the money is going to help them," said Kari Yahr.

"It’s been a tough week for Wisconsin and we just needed our spirits lifted. We knew that tonight was going to be a donation night and part of the proceeds would go to the foundation and we think that’s a good thing," said Carolyn Sloan.

Wilder says he was riding on a float during the parade when the deadly crash occurred and says that support for those affected by the tragedy is needed now more than ever.

"It was just heartbreaking. There are a lot of victims and it’s good to be able to just give a little bit back and be kind to each other," said Wilder.

Many say they’re in awe of how many people are coming together to help Waukesha heal.

"It restores, and reaffirms your faith in people," said George Sloan.

The lights display will run daily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the week and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the weekends from now until Jan. 1st.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip