WAUKESHA — On Thursday, Bell Ambulances asked the public to pray for Waukesha Parade victims at 4:39 p.m. That's the time police say Darrell Brooks drove through the crowd of people killing six and injuring more than 40 others.

"Tomorrow, as we reflect on what we are thankful for and the blessings we have, at 4:39PM let us collectively take a moment to reflect and pray for those suffering in the wake of this tragedy. Please share. #prayforwaukesha #439PM," the Facebook post said.

The names of those who have died are: Jackson Sparks, 8, Jane Kulich, 52, Tamara Carlson, 52, Wilhelm Hospel, 81, Leanna Ownens 71, and Virginia Sorenson, 71.

