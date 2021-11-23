Watch
NewsWaukesha Christmas Parade

Actions

Pope after US Christmas parade crash: May good overcome evil

items.[0].image.alt
Gregorio Borgia/AP
FILE - Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, on Nov. 14, 2021. Pope Francis sent his condolences Tuesday to the victims of the Christmas parade crash in Milwaukee that killed five people and said he was praying for “spiritual strength which triumphs over violence and overcomes evil with good.” The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, sent the telegram of condolences on behalf of Francis to the archbishop of Milwaukee, Monsignor Jerome Listecki. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
Vatican US Crash
Posted at 2:59 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 15:59:20-05

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is sending his condolences to the victims of the Christmas parade crash in Wisconsin that killed five people and injured 48 others in Waukesha, a suburb of Milwaukee.

Vatican secretary of state Cardinal Pietro Parolin sent the telegram of condolences Tuesday on behalf of Francis to the archbishop of Milwaukee.

Francis said those affected by the “tragic incident” know he is spiritually close to them.

The pope also called on “the Lord to bestow upon everyone the spiritual strength which triumphs over violence and overcomes evil with good.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo