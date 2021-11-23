Pickup center opens for people missing items following Waukesha Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, WI — Many people are picking up the pieces, both mentally and physically, after Sunday's tragic events.

A lost and found is now sitting at the Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department building at 1900 Aviation Dr.

After the tragedy, people are now finding and hauling their belongings away after Sunday's parade in Waukesha.

Inside the room, there are dozens of chairs, strollers, blankets, and other items ready for pickup.

“We attempted to pick up a chair, but it was not salvageable,” said Caitlin Dahl, who was picking up an item.

Unfortunately for Dahl and her niece, 7-year-old Laila, they leave with nothing. However, they thank God they’re alive, especially after learning the chair they were looking for was destroyed in the crash.

“I went into a store and we had to duck down. I was brave,” Laila said.

Dahl said seeing all of abandoned chairs items is harrowing.

“To have this person come through and not have any regard for anybody else just breaks my heart,” she said.

Following the tragedy, there’s hope for these two. Laila had a word for the survivors and a community mourning.

“I would say it’s okay. It’s okay,” she said. “God is protecting you.”

The item pickup will be back up during regular business hours from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.

