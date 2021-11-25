Girl hit while dancing in Waukesha parade will spend Thanksgiving with her family

WAUKESHA, Wis. — One of the girls dancing in the Waukesha parade is now home recovering after her family says she was directly hit.

Yaretzi Becerra-Montes is 11-years-old, and she came home from Children's Wisconsin on Monday.

Her sister, Ketzally, says she loves to dance and Yaretzi has been in the parade for several years now. On Sunday, she was marching with Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team when she and others were hit by the SUV.

Ketzally says her family dropped off Yaretzi with her team and went to go find a spot along the route. She says Yaretzi's group was about to march by when it happened.

"We just saw that it was her team and seconds after that we had just seen the start of her group that the car went by," Ketzally said.

Ketzally ran out to find her sister.

"I said, 'Do any of you know where Yaretzi is?'" Ketzally said. "I saw a big group huddled around people and I got closer and it was my sister laying there. It was next to two other girls, and my sister's head was on top of one of the girl's legs. She was just looking up, like, what happened?"

She says Yaretzi was taken to Children's Wisconsin in an ambulance. She says her mother saw another young girl crumpled on the street and tried to help her first.

"My mom even told the ambulance when the paramedics and stuff came up, she was like, 'Don't look at my daughter right now, look at the other girls, they're a lot worse,'" Ketzally said.

According to the coach, five Xtreme Dance team members remain in ICU.

Ketzally says Yaretzi suffered a concussion, lacerations and bruising—no broken bones.

"She's always saying, 'I can't laugh right now, it hurts,'" Ketzally said. "Or even just walking, her entire bottom half is completely bruised and ripped."

Ketzally is at her sister's side, helping her with puzzles, working on coloring books, and watching Alvin and the Chipmunks movies.

She says it's tough to keep her mind off the horror she experienced.

"Not much sleep, every little second replays in my head and it's all in slow motion," Ketzally said. "I still hear me screaming for my mom and screaming for my sister."

She says her sister is starting to remember parts of what happened—and says she never wants to see a parade again.

Ketzally is thankful she didn't lose her sister.

"Every day we're constantly reminded of this could have been so much worse," she said. "It could have been avoided if the guy was never in town. I mean, it's not his home city, why was he in Waukesha?"

Darrell Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide in this case, and a sixth charge is expected.

Ketzally has a message for the suspected driver.

"What is wrong with you? How could you do it so easily and just not seem like you cared?"

If you want to help Yaretzi and her family, here is a link to the family's GoFundMe.

