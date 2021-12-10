Fundraiser application process for victims of Waukesha Parade tragedy now open

WAUKESHA — The primary fundraiser in the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy has now opened the application process so that victims and their families can receive money.

The United for Waukesha Community Fund was formed by the Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County to help people dealing with injury and loss as a result of the incident. Six people were killed and 62 others were injured after a man drove an SUV down the street during Waukesha's annual Christmas parade.

On Friday, the organizations announced they are now ready to start the process of distributing money to applicants. Organizers said claim forms should be completed and submitted to the fund administrator between Dec. 10 2021 and Feb. 28, 2022. Click here to apply. Copies can be requested by emailing the fund's administrators at info@waukeshafoundation.org.

There are a variety of applications: for families who lost a loved one, for those who suffered physical injury, for those who were physically present at the parade, and for someone who was a first responder or a medical professional who treated victims. Area nonprofits serving the affected community can also apply.

The payments will be portioned according to the severity of injuries, the groups said. The priority will be given to families who lost a loved one and people who received in-patient care.

As of Friday, more than 14,000 people and groups have donated more than $5 million to the fund. Donations came from all 50 states in the U.S. and 17 countries.

Read their full release below:

