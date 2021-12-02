DA: Overworked assistant set bail too low for parade suspect

MADISON, Wis. — Milwaukee County's top prosecutor says a young assistant in his office sought $1,000 bail for a man accused of driving through a Christmas parade because she was overworked and never saw his risk assessment.
Darrell Brooks posted bail in a domestic violence case on Nov. 19. Two days later he allegedly drove his SUV through the parade in suburban Waukesha, killing six people.
District Attorney John Chisholm told the county's judicial committee Thursday that there's no excuse for asking for such a low amount of bail. But he said the assistant was dealing with a heavy caseload and “made a mistake."