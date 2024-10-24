DELAVAN STRONG: Residents, businesses chipping in to help victims of Monday's condo fire

DELAVAN — Donations are pouring in to help the victims of Monday’s condo fire.

Many of the tenants escaped Swan Creek Condominiums with just the clothes on their backs.

Over the past 48 hours, bags filled with clothing, blankets, pet supplies, and even toiletries have been dropped off at area businesses in Delavan like Town Bank, Advanced Auto Clinic, and Mobil Mart.

Through Facebook pages likeS E Wisconsin Scanner Happenings and the group, It Takes A Village-Walworth County, donation organizers like Jamie Reeves and Robert Cook have been able to spread the word in order to help the victims.

When Gale Galvan saw the initial posts on social media, she knew she had to help.

“I can't imagine losing everything, and you know how terrible you feel, and I just thought, if this is some way that I can give back, I'm happy to do it,” said Galvan.

Mike Beiermeister Gale Galvan

The salon owner knows how a new haircut can lift a person’s spirit. She owns Studio 105 in Delavan. Free haircuts, cookies, and a place to gather are her ways of helping the victims wash away their trauma.

“I thought, if this helps them in any way, take some of the stress of what's going on out of their lives, then I'm doing my job,” said Galvan.

Since the fire, dozens of individuals and businesses like Galvan have stepped up.

For Jamie Reeves, the fire hits close to home. Her parents lost their condo on Monday night.

“This week has been a nightmare for them,” said Reeves. “They've lost everything.”

Mike Beiermeister Jamie Reeves

She told TMJ4 the 29 residents displaced will have to wait 12–14 months before they can return home.

On Wednesday, she couldn’t believe the amount of physical and monetary contributions from the Delavan community and around the state.

“The donations have been overwhelming, totally overwhelming,” said Reeves.

Robert Cook works with Jamie’s father, Ron, at Mobile Mart. Many of the victims of the condo fire are customers there.

“We have to help them,” said Cook. “That's not really an option.”

Mike Beiermeister Robert Cook

On Wednesday, he showed TMJ4 a room filled with bags of items for the victims.

Mayor Ryan Schroeder told TMJ4 he’s not surprised with the overwhelming amount of support from the community. He’ll plan to help out at a Red Cross luncheon for the victims on Thursday at United Methodist Church.

It’s just the start for these people, who now face a long road ahead. Only, they are not alone; a community is rallying behind them.

“We couldn't do it without you, so Delavan strong,” said Reeves.

Reeves and Cook are currently working to distribute these items to the people. The Red Cross is also assisting those displaced.

Gift cards and monetary donations are being accepted at Town Bank at 820 E Geneva St. Checks can be made out to the Swan Creek Condo Association.

First National Bank and Trust in Delavan is also collecting monetary donations on behalf of the Red Cross for the victims. Checks or cash will be accepted. The bank is located at 1221 South Shore Drive.

Items that are not donated to the families will be donated to Love INC in Burlington and a local homeless shelter.

Here’s a list of some of the businesses, churches, and organizations that have helped out…

Culver's of Delavan

Studio 105

Fleet Farm and their associates

Home Depot of Janesville

Advanced Auto and all of their customers

Continental Plastic Corp

Town Bank

Mobil Mart

Delavan Lanes

Little Caesars of Delavan

Mayor Ryan Schroeder and Erin Hill

American Red Cross

United Methodist Church of Delavan

What caused the fire remains under investigation.

