Delavan Condominium residents left without a home after fire ravages complex

DELAVAN — Dozens are without a home after a condominium complex went up in flames Monday afternoon.

Fire crews received the call a little before 3:30 p.m. at Swan Creek Condominiums. Delavan Fire Chief Tim O’Neill said no one was injured and that 29 people were displaced.

Erin Sullivan Fire at Delavan Condo Complex

The Red Cross was on scene Monday night, speaking with victims.

Ron Reeves had lived in his condo for 20 years. He could only pace on Monday night as he looked at the aftermath of the fire.

“I was sitting, watching TV with the dog, and all of a sudden they knocked on the door and said the building is on fire,” said Reeves.

Mike Beiermeister Ron Reeves

He got out as quick as he could. When he came outside, he watched as the fire took over.

“When I came out and looked at the building, it was just crazy. [An] unbelievable sight when you see the flames coming out,” said Reeves.

Neighbors tell TMJ4 they could see flames shooting off the roof. When TMJ4 arrived on scene, firefighters could be seen on a ladder, spraying water in the center of the building's most damaged area.

Mike Beiermeister Firefighters battle a fire at Delavan Condominiums

Scott Dawson lives just down the road and was just getting off work when he spotted the flames.

“We looked over here, and there were 30 foot flames coming over the top of the roof,” said Dawson.

Mike Beiermeister Scott Dawson

The speed of the fire left very little time for anyone to grab anything.

“My wife's really worried about their memories and pictures and stuff,” said Reeves.

Fire Chief O’Neill said around 20 agencies responded to the blaze.

Smoke could be seen throughout Delavan and even off the highway.

The fire remains under investigation.

